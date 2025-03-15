MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 127,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

