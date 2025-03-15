Maiden Cove Capital LLC Sells 837 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

