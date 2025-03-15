Maiden Cove Capital LLC Has $317,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.4 %

QQQ opened at $479.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.89 and a 200-day moving average of $503.66. The stock has a market cap of $302.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

