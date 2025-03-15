Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
Magellan Aerospace stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.
About Magellan Aerospace
