Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Magellan Aerospace stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

