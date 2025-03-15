Macquarie Technology Group Limited (ASX:MAQ) Insider Buys A$100,043.39 in Stock

Macquarie Technology Group Limited (ASX:MAQ – Get Free Report) insider Peter James purchased 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$68.29 ($43.22) per share, with a total value of A$100,043.39 ($63,318.60).

Macquarie Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

About Macquarie Technology Group

Macquarie Technology Group Limited provides telecommunication, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data center services to corporate and government customers in Australia. The company offers voice services, such as teams calling, unified communications, and video and Web conferencing services, as well as Hello, a cloud-based hosted voice system; managed mobility services and mobile device management; and cloud services, including hybrid, VMWare, and private cloud services, as well as dedicated servers, colocation, managed hosting, management tools, SD-WAN, SD-LAN, and data center extension services.

