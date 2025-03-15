Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Should You Buy?

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 42.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 212,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 100,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About Macarthur Minerals
Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.
