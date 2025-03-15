M & L Capital Management Ltd Invests $11.57 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

M & L Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 2.8% of M & L Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 130,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.09 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $1,305,342.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,245 shares of company stock worth $32,534,498. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

