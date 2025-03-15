Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $10.34. Lucky Strike Entertainment shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 22,501 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -966.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -2,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $20,165,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,981.68. The trade was a 77.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Alan Young bought 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $37,329.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,254.99. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $62,213. Insiders own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.