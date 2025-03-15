Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. 36,763,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 89,518,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,084,000 after purchasing an additional 396,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172,852 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4,320.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after buying an additional 15,493,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 12,803,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

