Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and traded as low as $60.77. Lonza Group shares last traded at $60.98, with a volume of 19,741 shares traded.
Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.
