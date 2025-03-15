Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,772 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Logitech International by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 115,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $105.65.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.14.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

