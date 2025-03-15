LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Price Up 19.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) rose 19.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28). Approximately 1,534,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,259% from the average daily volume of 112,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.40 ($0.24).

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.51.

About LMS Capital

(Get Free Report)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.