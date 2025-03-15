LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Price Up 16.3% – Here’s Why

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.28). Approximately 840,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 751% from the average daily volume of 98,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.40 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of £17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.51.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

