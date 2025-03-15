Lithium Stocks To Research – March 12th

Exxon Mobil, Arcadium Lithium, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, QuantumScape, and Enovix are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the mining, processing, or production of lithium and its compounds, which are critical components in batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. Investors in lithium stocks typically aim to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy technologies, although these stocks can be subject to market volatility due to commodity price fluctuations and changes in regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.64. 5,098,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,954,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $475.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

ALTM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 93,149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. Arcadium Lithium has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALTM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. 1,925,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,203. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,630. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.70. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $67.23 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

SQM traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 938,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,832. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,140,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,955,475. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ENVX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,856. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Further Reading