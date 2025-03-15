Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Short Interest Update

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the February 13th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.10% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIPO opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.13. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

