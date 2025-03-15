Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.04 and last traded at $71.37. Approximately 13,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 194,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

LMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Limbach from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.37 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,778. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

