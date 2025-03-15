Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.00. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,040,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,098,041.88. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,034 shares of company stock worth $2,797,217. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

