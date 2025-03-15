LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13,950.00 and last traded at $13,990.00. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14,007.00.

LICT Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14,215.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14,020.48. The company has a market cap of $335.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.45.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $193.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.38 million during the quarter.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

