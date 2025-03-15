Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 353,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 320,375 shares.The stock last traded at $62.50 and had previously closed at $66.82.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -191.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,968 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,703,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,781,000 after purchasing an additional 389,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,930,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,168,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,567,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,709,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

