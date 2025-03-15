Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 353,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 320,375 shares.The stock last traded at $62.50 and had previously closed at $66.82.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -191.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group
In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.