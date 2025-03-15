Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.40 and last traded at $116.59, with a volume of 1041156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Lennar Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

