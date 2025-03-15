Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, Hyatt Hotels, MGM Resorts International, and Trip.com Group are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that derive their revenue from recreation, entertainment, and travel-related activities. These stocks typically belong to sectors such as hospitality, gaming, tourism, and leisure facilities, and they can be influenced by consumer discretionary spending and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.36. 2,876,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.79.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 8,507,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.28. 1,376,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,536. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $168.20.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. 5,186,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,767. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. 2,490,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,132. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

