LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
LEG Immobilien Price Performance
OTCMKTS LEGIF remained flat at $72.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.80. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $104.10.
About LEG Immobilien
