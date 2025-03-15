LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

OTCMKTS LEGIF remained flat at $72.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.80. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

