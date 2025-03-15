Lbp Am Sa Sells 36,991 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 36,991 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 103,635 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of eBay by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,183 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 318,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 213,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

