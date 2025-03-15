Lbp Am Sa Sells 19,794 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,794 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

