Lbp Am Sa Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 221.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,694 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA opened at $28.72 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

