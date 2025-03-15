Lbp Am Sa Purchases New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Melius assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

