Lbp Am Sa Purchases 84,354 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 609.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $712,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,157,209.52. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

