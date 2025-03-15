Lbp Am Sa Makes New $8.81 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in AON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $399.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.72.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

