Lbp Am Sa Buys 3,116 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

NASDAQ COO opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

