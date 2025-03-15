Lbp Am Sa Acquires Shares of 59,400 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 79.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 46.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $188.75.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

