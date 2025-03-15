Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the February 13th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.42. 116,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,818. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

