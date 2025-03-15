Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Koito Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $16.69.
About Koito Manufacturing
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Koito Manufacturing
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/10 – 03/14
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.