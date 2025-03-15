Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

