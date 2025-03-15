KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $339,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.67.

KLA stock opened at $713.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $726.81 and its 200-day moving average is $707.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $609.40 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

