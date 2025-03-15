KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,918,000. Roberts Foundation acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,910,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,136,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,659,000 after buying an additional 728,515 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,199,000 after buying an additional 503,365 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of KKR opened at $113.54 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

