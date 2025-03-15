Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Down 61.0% in February

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the February 13th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 4,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.49.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

