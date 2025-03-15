Keyera Corp. (KEY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 31st

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Keyera Stock Down 0.4 %

KEY stock opened at C$42.76 on Friday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$33.37 and a twelve month high of C$47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.89. The firm has a market cap of C$9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Keyera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a C$46.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.77.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.