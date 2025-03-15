Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,301 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $56,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $124.32 and a 52 week high of $167.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.