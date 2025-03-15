Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $74.18 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,807 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

