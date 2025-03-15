Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $44.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $44,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

