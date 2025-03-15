Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $37.32 Million Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.49% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $37,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,225,000 after buying an additional 127,152 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 242,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $69.95 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

