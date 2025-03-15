Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $30.46 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $30,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $167.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $142.12 and a one year high of $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.