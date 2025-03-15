Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $119.86 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $119,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

