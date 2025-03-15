Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,987 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $76,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

