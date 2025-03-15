Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,895 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 35,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.98. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.