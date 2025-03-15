Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Up 59.6% in February

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Keppel Price Performance

KPELY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Keppel has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

