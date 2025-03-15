Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Kenmare Resources stock remained flat at $5.34 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

