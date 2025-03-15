Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
Kenmare Resources stock remained flat at $5.34 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.34.
About Kenmare Resources
