Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 79,264 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $61.39 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $83.00 price target on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

