Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Kamada Price Performance

KMDA stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Kamada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMDA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.