Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4374 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
Jumbo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUMSY opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. Jumbo has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $37.02.
About Jumbo
