Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4374 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Jumbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUMSY opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. Jumbo has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

About Jumbo

Further Reading

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

