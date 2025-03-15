JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Price

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.72.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.